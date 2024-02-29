Paul Pogba releases strong statement following news of four-year ban for doping

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has released a strong statement vowing to appeal his four-year ban from football for alleged doping.

The Juventus and France star was provisionally suspended back in September, but has now been handed a four-year ban, though his agent has insisted that if he took any substance it was not intentional, as reported by BBC Sport.

Pogba clearly isn’t happy with today’s ruling and has spoken out against it on his Instagram page.

Pogba “shocked” by ruling and vows to appeal four-year ban

See below for Pogba’s social media statement in full:

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Pogba’s career has really gone downhill in recent years and one has to wonder what future he has at the highest level if he really cannot play again for four years.