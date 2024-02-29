It’s not been the best of season’ for David Moyes and West Ham United, despite the Hammers still being very much in the running for the Europa League this season.

The Hammers have completely dropped off the pace in 2024, their recent win against Brentford being their first in all competitions since the turn of the year.

A 6-0 humbling at home to Arsenal saw the incredible sight of thousands of Irons fans leaving the London Stadium at half-time, by which point they were already 4-0 down.

It was another nail in the coffin of a manager that’s never been the most popular in East London despite bringing them their first major trophy in 43 years – the Europa Conference League – last season.

One man that knows all about what it takes to be a success at West Ham is their former striker, Frank McAvennie.

Alongside Tony Cottee, he formed one of the most feared partnerships in the English top-flight back in the 1980s.

The Scot is clearly unhappy with the way in which Moyes is treating one of his players, however.

“Go back to basics and see where that gets you,” he said to West Ham Zone.

“What they’ve not got is togetherness. I don’t see them all together as a team. I know Paqueta is a wonderful talent but surely one player doesn’t make that much of a difference.

Frank McAvennie has let rip at West Ham’s David Moyes

“I can’t understand what he’s [Moyes] doing. Ings gets Man of the Match and he gets dropped. I don’t get what the situation is with that.

“I don’t think the fans do either and that’s where the problem is. You see Danny Ings has worked his socks off up front, gets Man of the Match and gets dropped the next game.”

Moyes still hasn’t signed a contract that’s apparently been on the table for a while now, but whether that indicates he’s waiting until the end of the season to see how things pan out is unclear.