“Resolved” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s decision on what happens next with Mason Greenwood

The future of Man United ace, Mason Greenwood, has long been a topic for discussion, but it appears that the situation could soon be at an end.

The 22-year-old has been plying his trade at La Liga outfit, Getafe, and the manner of his performances for the Madrid-based outfit have got people talking about his football again rather than his personal life.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently taken over all responsibility at United for football related matters, and clearly he will have the ultimate say in whether the controversial youngster will be seen in a red shirt again or not.

With Greenwood’s re-integration at Old Trafford still being the sorest of subjects, Ratcliffe needs to tread very carefully indeed.

“Jim Ratcliffe wants it resolved by the end of May so they (United) can go into the summer knowing what’s happening,” a source told The Sun.

“There’s interest in Mason from Barcelona but no move and no talks will happen until the end of May. Right now, the view is that there is a 50/50 chance Mason could return.

“[…] Ratcliffe is acutely aware of the need to get this right and for all parties to be happy with whatever is decided.”

Mason Greenwood’s talent isn’t in question

The issue simply isn’t football related because anyone with even a passing interest in the beautiful game can see that Greenwood has talent in that respect.

If it was just a football decision then there’s no doubt the youngster would be forming part of next season’s squad.

However, Man United have always held themselves up as one of football’s exemplars, whose players adhere to a certain set of values, and Greenwood fell well below that once audio of him was released.

There’s no escaping the elephant in the room, and that’s the issue for Sir Jim and his decision makers.