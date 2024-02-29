Exclusive: Expert on how Manchester United transfer target is feeling after recent meeting

Manchester United have recently been linked with Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, and Jonathan Johnson has provided an exclusive update on the French forward’s future after a recent meeting with Bayern chiefs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Johnson explained that Tel is now feeling positive and has more clarity on his future after being given reassurances by Bayern about his long-term role at the club.

The talented 18-year-old left Rennes for Bayern at a young age but things have gone pretty well for him at the Allianz Arena, and it seems he’s happy with the experience.

A recent report from Bild claimed Man Utd were among the clubs keen to possibly take advantage of some uncertainty over Tel’s future, but it now looks like nothing is particularly likely to happen any time soon.

Johnson expects that Premier League clubs could continue to keep an eye on the youngster, but Bayern also looks like a good option for him to continue his development with for the time being.

Tel transfer clarification from French football expert

“There had been some uncertainty recently about Mathys Tel’s situation at Bayern Munich, with some talk of Manchester United keeping an eye on him, but that now seems to have more or less been resolved after a positive meeting between the player and his agent and Bayern,” Johnson said.

“It’s important to say that Tel has been very happy with his overall experience at Bayern. You could argue that he probably would’ve played more if he’d stayed at Rennes, but I think he views this as having been good for his development, and he’s not done too badly at all in terms of minutes. It’s a massive step up from Rennes to Bayern, no disrespect to the French side, so it’s been a positive experience for him to show what he can do at the very top level.

“My understanding is Tel is now happy with the clarity of the situation. It now looks like he’s going to be considered an important part of the setup going forward, and who knows, should there be an injury crisis at any stage this season, then Bayern could give him greater minutes if there’s a need to do that.

“I think Tel will be a target for Premier League clubs and others while he remains on the fringes, but I would also expect him to be someone who grows in influence at Bayern in the coming years.”