Another blow for Todd Boehly as Chelsea could be forced to pay record £4.25m for 14-year-old

There have been plenty of previous occasions in the tenure of Todd Boehly at Chelsea where his transfer window business has been shown to be haphazard at best.

Multiple exits have been followed by British record buys and yet the Blues are still languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.

It’s as if the American has taken his business model from his other interests and foisted it upon the Stamford Bridge outfit, expecting the same return.

Todd Boehly has more money than sense

That’s quickly proven not to be the case and as we head towards another transfer window, it will be interesting to see what position the Blues owner adopts.

Chelsea have also recently been hit with the news that they could have to pay up to £4.25m for 16-year-old, Shumaira Mheuka, who actually signed for the club as a 14-year-old from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Football Insider report that a tribunal has decided upon a basic fee of £1,000,000 that must be paid for the player’s transfer two years ago, with £250,000 due when he signs a professional contract, another £250,000 due once he makes his Chelsea debut and £250,000 more for when he debuts for the England team.

Boehly’s woes don’t end there as there’s another £2.5m to pay if a number of other clauses are met, and the Seagulls also have a sell-on clause of up to 25 percent.

It does appear that the American has more money than sense, but there has to come a point when the whole circus stops and he gets serious.