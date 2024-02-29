Tottenham defender to join European giants at the end of the season, player not wanted by Postecoglou

Eric Dier is set to leave Tottenham at the end of the season having joined the German champions on loan for the second half of the current campaign. 

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the England star has met the contractual obligations required to turn his Bayern loan move into a permanent transfer this summer.

This will tie the centre-back to the European giants until 2025 as his Tottenham contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

The Bavarian club have already paid Tottenham €4m to take the player on a loan but they will acquire the 30-year-old as a free agent at the end of the season.

Eric Dier to leave Tottenham after 10 years

Dier was no longer wanted at Tottenham as the defender was not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans before heading to Germany.

The centre-back only played four games for Spurs this season and he has already surpassed that number in a Bayern Munich shirt.

The Englishman leaves Tottenham after 10 years having joined the North London club from Sporting CP back in 2014. The defender went on to play 364 times for Spurs and was a great servant to the Premier League side.

However, everything must come to an end and Bayern have been pleased with the former England international’s contribution and leadership skills in Dier’s six appearances so far, including four starts.

Therefore, they have decided to sign him permanently as he is a cheap backup to their starting centre-backs.

