Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher wants to continue at Stamford Bridge despite being linked with the move away from the club.

A report from Daily Mail claims that he is determined to fight for his long-term future at the club. However, Tottenham remain keen on signing him and they are monitoring his situation closely.

They could look to launch a summer move for the England international. The 24-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and Chelsea could be under pressure to sell him if the two parties do not agree on a contract extension.

The report claims that no progress has been made on discussions regarding a contract renewal so far.

Gallagher has established himself as a key player for Chelsea and he has captained them multiple times this season. Losing him would certainly weaken the Chelsea midfield and the Blues should look to keep him at the club for the near future.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more depth in the central midfield as well and the 24-year-old would be the ideal fit for them. The hard-working Chelsea midfielder is an ideal fit for Tottenham’s current style of play and his pressing ability could be invaluable for them.

The England international is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top quality Premier League performer in the coming seasons.

Tottenham need more quality and depth in their squad if they want to compete for major trophies and Gallagher would be a coup for them.

Meanwhile, the report from Daily Mail claims that Chelsea are unwilling to pay over £150,000-per-week to the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to offer him a more lucrative contract.