24-year-old Newcastle defender on verge of leaving the club for nothing

Newcastle United defender Kell Watts is set to leave the Magpies this summer and the 24-year-old finds himself in a compromising position.

Watts is out of contract at the Premier League club once the current campaign concludes and will need to find himself a new team ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic in League One until the end of the campaign but has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks. Watts was an important player for The Latics at the beginning of the season but he hasn’t been included in any of Wigan’s matchday squads since the turn of the year.

When asked about the defender’s extended absence from the first-team squad, manager Shaun Maloney recently said: “Kell has got big competition in his position. He’s a brilliant professional and person.”

There is an agreement in place to make the deal permanent in the summer but it remains to be seen if Wigan take it up.

Watts will be fighting to get back in the Wigan squad between now and the end of the season, which will aid the Newcastle star’s future options.