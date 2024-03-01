This summer is a huge one for Aston Villa as the Birmingham club could potentially be building a squad to compete in the Champions League next season.

Villa are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, five points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Aston Villa recruited several top players last summer to help them achieve this and the upcoming transfer window should see a lot of incomings at Villa Park. There will also be outgoings to fund this and AC Milan are already eyeing up one player in Unai Emery’s squad.

Serie A clubs want Aston Villa star for next season

According to reports from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa will not trigger the option to buy in the loan deal of Nicolo Zaniolo. The Italian will return to Galatasaray at the end of the current campaign and is wanted by Serie A clubs AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli for next season.

The 24-year-old has not had the desired impact at Villa throughout the 27 appearances he has made this season. Zaniolo has only scored two times and has failed to register an assist so far and has fallen down the pecking order in Unai Emery’s squad.