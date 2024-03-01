Summer signing says he “will shine” at Man United after very difficult start at Old Trafford

Life for Andre Onana at Man United got off to a tough start as the goalkeeper was heavily scrutinised for his performances at the start of the campaign.

The former Inter Milan star was signed from the Italian giants for £47.2m and arrived at the Manchester club with a lot of expectation on his shoulders following his impressive 2022/23 season.

However, a string of errors quickly led to the 27-year-old coming under pressure but the Cameroon international believes he is in a better place now.

“I already know the goalkeeper that I am,” Onana said via the Independent. “It took me six months or seven months not to play good, just to feel good.

“It was a difficult time for me. Now I’m feeling a bit better because everything was new, it was difficult for me to feel at home because of so many reasons, a new country.

“But now I’m feeling good. I don’t want to talk about my performance because I know the goalkeeper I am and I have done much more than what I just did.

“So, for me, the most important thing is to be set, to be happy and I will shine.”

More to come from Andre Onana at Man United

Onana’s last season at Inter Milan shows the capabilities of the goalkeeper and it indicates that there is more to come from the 27-year-old.

Erik ten Hag’s team as a whole has struggled this season and that will have made life more difficult for Onana than it should have been.

The goalkeeper certainly has improved over the last few weeks and he will be hoping to continue on this path and finish the season strong in a Man United shirt.