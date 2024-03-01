Arsenal keen to keep ace from the clutches of Serie A by offering improved terms

Despite there still be two months left of the current 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Arsenal are already preparing to offer one of their current players an improved deal.

Regardless of whether the Gunners go on to win the title or not, they’re clearly looking ahead to next season and tying their most important first-team members down.

Although he’s perhaps not played as much as he would like – WhoScored detail his paltry 594 Premier League minutes so far – Jorginho remains an experienced and well-liked member of the squad.

Arsenal willing to activate Jorginho’s 12-month extension

According to The Standard, the North Londoners are willing to activate the 12-month extension in Jorginho’s current deal, and on improved terms to keep him from the clutches of Serie A sides.

The player’s agent, Joao Santos, recently stoked the fires by suggesting that his client could fit in at a few Italian clubs.

“He’d suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well, but also Juve who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli,” he said to TV Play (h/t Goal).

“I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that.”

That may well have been the kicker that the Arsenal hierarchy needed to put the wheels in motion on the contract extension.

Whether the agent’s words were a ploy for the Gunners to do just that is unclear, though it does appear that the 32-year-old’s immediate future will remain in North London.