Arsenal to compete with Manchester City for 19-year-old utility man

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly keen on the Fiorentina full-back Michael Kayode.

According to Fiorentina.It, the Premier League clubs are interested in the 19-year-old and their scouts have watched him on several occasions this season.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to come forward with an offer for the talented young full-back at the end end of the season. He has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2028 and they have an option to extend it for another year.

Fiorentina are under no pressure to sell him this summer and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City will have to pay a premium for him.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality in the wide areas. Kayode is capable of operating as a full-back as well as a winger. He will add defensive cover to the side and help them going forward. Mikel Arteta has had to use Ben White as his right-back and Kayode would be a much better fit in that role.

Michael Kayode in action for Fiorentina
More Stories / Latest News
“I don’t care” – La Liga president’s strident view on Man United’s Mason Greenwood
Tottenham could sign Arsenal’s primary target, both clubs expected to fight for him
Ex-Man United ace on failed Barcelona move; he was Cruyff’s first choice

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him, and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal with coaching and experience.

Meanwhile, Manchester City need to add more depth to their defence as well. They need to start planning for a future without Kyle Walker and the 19-year-old defender would be a superb investment.

Pep Guardiola could help him develop further with regular football in England.

More Stories Michael Kayode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.