Journalist David Ornstein claims that Arsenal will be pushing for a new winger in addition to a centre-forward this summer.

A new striker has been strongly linked to Arsenal in recent months due to worries over the team’s current No. 9 Gabriel Jesus. Due to his injury issues, Mikel Arteta has occasionally had to play without Jesus this season.

When Jesus has played, he has not been as prolific as other strikers in the Premier League.

Ivan Toney, who has made a name for himself in the Premier League with Brentford, is being targeted by the Gunners for a summer move. Toney has also openly expressed his admiration for Arsenal.

According to Ornstein’s most recent Q&A with The Athletic, Arsenal are also interested in Evan Ferguson and Benjamin Sesko in addition to Toney.

Ornstein also disclosed that, despite competition from five other Premier League heavyweights, Arsenal are hoping to sign a new wide player, such as Wolves’ Neto.

“A striker is the main focus and they admire Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson and others,” the journalist said.

“Then there is the long-term desire to bring in competition/backup in the wide attacking area. Pedro Neto remains of interest but he is not the only option and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanders’ asking price of £80million. He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record.

“There will also be competition for Neto, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all in the mix.”

Arsenal may pursue a new winger target if they lose out on Neto to one of their bitter Premier League rivals. Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and Barcelona’s Raphinha are admired by the North London side.

Ornstein added that Arsenal will attempt to sign a new midfield player to take Thomas Partey’s place, but that move will depend on how much money they raise through sales. Should Arsenal manage to get sufficient funding for a midfield player, their primary objective would probably be Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

He revealed that players who are expected to leave the Emirates in the summer are Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.