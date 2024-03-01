Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

He was expected to join Brentford during the January transfer window but the transfer did not materialise in the end. The Belgian outfit agreed on a €37 million deal with Brentford and they are seeking a similar fee for the summer as well.

According to a report from Walfoot, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the player at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price.

There is no doubt that the two clubs have the financial muscle to pay €37 million for the highly-rated winger. The 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Chelsea need to bring in upgrades on players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk. Both players have been quite underwhelming this season. As far as Manchester United are concerned, Antony has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big money move from Ajax and the Brazilian international will need to be replaced.

Nusa could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the Red Devils. The Norwegian is highly-rated around Europe of and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop of into a top-class Premier League attacker with the right guidance.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be a tempting proposition for the 18-year-old. He will fancy his chances of pushing for trophies with them. Regular football in England could accelerate his development as well.