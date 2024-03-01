Former Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie has suggested he wants to come back to Selhurst Park having left in 2016.

The winger spent four years at the London club, where he dazzled Eagles fans, scoring 13 goals and providing 30 assists during his time at Palace.

Bolasie would join Everton in 2016 but is currently a free agent following spells at Çaykur Rizespor and Swansea.

The 34-year-old has recently been speaking on The Filthy Fellas podcast, where he seems to hint that he would like to return to Crystal Palace.

When asked about Zaha, Clyne, Joel Ward and the family feeling of Crystal Palace, Bolasie said: “It’s a family-orientated club, you know? The people are the same people, Wardy (Joel Ward) has done his thing, he’s done well. Still there, Clyney’s (Nathaniel Clyne) ended up going back.

“They take back some people, unfortunately mine wasn’t like that. Maybe it’s because of me, the way I am. I don’t think I can just be the backseat don, chilling.”