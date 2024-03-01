Future of two first team Newcastle players now in major doubt

Eddie Howe’s squad is very likely to be without Callum Wilson and Paul Dummett next season as both are expected to leave Newcastle this summer.

Dummett is out of contract at St James’ Park and as things stand, the defender will not be offered a new one as he is not part of Howe’s plans going forward. This will allow the player to leave as a free agent at the end of the season and he may return in the future to work behind the scenes.

As for Wilson, Newcastle are in the market for a new striker and that does not bode well for the Englishman as the 32-year-old has had a lot of injury issues this season.

The striker is currently out of action following surgery on a pectoral injury picked up in a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. Wilson is expected to miss at least another nine weeks and has become unreliable for Howe.

The player is a fan favourite at St James’ Park but they need an upgrade and there is interest in the former Bournemouth star from other clubs.

Newcastle will likely get a nice fee for Wilson and can then sign a forward that complements Alexander Isak well.

There will be major changes on Tyneside before next season begins and these two players could be part of them.