Gary Lineker, who witnessed Leeds United defeat his beloved Leicester City last week, has given his assessment on the Championship promotion race.

Lineker, who suggested both Leeds and Leicester had “Premier League squads,” backed Leeds to win promotion in an interview for the Rest is Football Podcast.

Leeds has won nine straight league games. They now have a stretch of four games against teams at the bottom where they can solidify their place in the top two.

“It was end to end stuff. I think Leeds are a decent side. I fancy that Leicester and Leeds will be the two sides promoted back to the Premier League and I think they both, probably, have Premier League squads.” – said Lineker.