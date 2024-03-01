Jurgen Klopp confirms key Liverpool star “is on the way back” but not ready for Nottingham Forest match

Liverpool have been without their star man Mohamed Salah for the majority of 2024 but the Egyptian superstar is on the way back according to Jurgen Klopp.

The winger suffered an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations and returned earlier than expected for the Reds when he was forced on against Brentford last month. The 31-year-old bagged a goal in the match but aggravated his injury and has been out of action since.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has said that Salah is close to a return but will not be ready for the trip to Nottingham.

“I don’t think Mo is too far off but he will not be on the pitch tomorrow and from there we have to go. Touch and go, Mo is a bit longer, maybe next week is possible, he is on the way back, definitely. Not for tomorrow,” the German coach stated via Paul Gorst.

Mohamed Salah is key to Liverpool’s success

Liverpool will want Salah back as soon as possible as the winger is the Reds’ most lethal goalscorer. The 31-year-old is having another exceptional season scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 10 across the 28 games he has featured in.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have done fantastic in the absence of their injured stars but with the run-in set to get more intense, their return will play a big role in how many trophies the Merseyside club can win.

Liverpool host Man City at Anfield on 10 March and that will be the game the Reds will be targeting for Salah’s return. The clash will be crucial in deciding where the Premier League title ends up and Klopp will want his big stars available as they continue their quest for a quadruple.