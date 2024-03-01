“I don’t care” – La Liga president’s strident view on Man United’s Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood’s football career remains a major talking point for those both in and out of the game, with the Man United star’s immediate future still unclear.

The 22-year-old is doing well at La Liga outfit Getafe, steering clear of the English press and their sensationalist headlines.

From the Red Devils perspective, having just seen Sir Jim Ratcliffe taken over the football side of the business, there’s a difficult and delicate conversation to be had.

If Greenwood’s place in the United side was based on footballing ability alone, then there’s absolutely no question that he would be in the starting XI every week.

However, accusations of sexual assault will dog him for the foreseeable future, and it’s likely to be an inevitable backlash that will go some way to authoring what Man United do next.

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, himself a controversial character, has no such qualms.

?? La Liga president Tebas: "Greenwood was not condemned, so I don’t care". "He’s a great player and he's doing really well at Getafe as a player, so I hope he continues to be successful and he continues to stay in Spanish football because that’s always good for us". pic.twitter.com/GiMTJrjts7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2024

Man United’s Mason Greenwood would be welcome in La Liga

Greenwood’s preference is believed to be to return to Old Trafford, though that decision is completely out of his hands.

He can at least be comfortable in the knowledge that the Spanish authorities will welcome him with open arms, perhaps making a future move to Barcelona a possibility too.