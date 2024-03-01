Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett.

They were linked with the experienced defender during the January transfer window, but the move has not materialised. According to reports, they could look to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Dummett will be out of contract at the end of the season and signing him on a free transfer would represent a major bargain for the championship outfit. Leeds need to improve their defensive unit and signing an experienced Premier League defender would be a wise investment.

The Whites are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can return to the top flight at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Dummett could be excited about the possibility of playing for Leeds next season. He needs to join a club where he will get ample game time and that is not possible at Newcastle. If Leeds can promise him regular opportunities, he is likely to be open to the move.