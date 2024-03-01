Man Utd keen on 22-year-old ace but Real Madrid have advantage in race

Manchester United are keen on signing the Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

A report from Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness claims that they have been monitoring the 22-year-old left-back this season and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The defender joined Girona from Real Madrid in 2022 and the Spanish giants have an option to sign him for a fee of around €8 million.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can beat Real Madrid to his signature. If the Spanish outfit decides to trigger the buyback clause in his contract, Manchester United will be powerless to stop them from signing the player.

Even if Real Madrid do not sign him, Girona will not sell the player for €8 million to Manchester United. They will have to pay a premium for him.

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Manchester United are keen on signing a left-back. Luke Shaw has had his fair share of injury problems and Tyrell Malacia has barely played this season. The Red Devils need to invest in a quality left-back and Gutierrez would be a superb addition.

The 22-year-old has proven himself in La Liga and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League.

The fact that Real Madrid are keen on signing the Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies will come as a major boost for Manchester United. They will feel that the Spanish outfit are more likely to push for the Canadian international instead of moving for Gutierrez.

Meanwhile, the 22 year-old is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.