Matty Longstaff is set to join up with his new team Toronto FC after penning a two-year deal with the MLS franchise.

The 23-year-old’s Newcastle departure was confirmed in June but in the months since he has remained at the Magpie’s training ground as the midfielder completed his recovery from an ACL injury sustained on Boxing Day 2022 during a loan spell at League Two side Colchester United.

This is a major injury for a footballer and Longstaff has admitted to being very grateful to Newcastle for allowing him to recover at the Premier League club’s facilities.

“I can’t thank Newcastle enough for what they’ve done,” the 23-year-old said.

“Everything I have needed, they’ve been there for me and I’ve been working with the physio Alex throughout. She’s been unbelievable and I’m very lucky with the way the manager and Dan Ashworth have dealt with me.”

Longstaff will now join up with his Toronto teammates having failed to make it at Newcastle. However, the midfielder did go on to make 20 first-team appearances and scored three goals, his most memorable being his winning strike against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in 2019.