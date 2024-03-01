Premier League clubs get major boost as Bayern Munich star wants move away

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has given Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur a significant advantage in their pursuit of him.

Kimmich wants to play in the Premier League, according to an HITC report, with big Premier League clubs interested in signing the German midfielder.

The 29-year-old Bayern Munich player may try to make a transfer to England this summer since he has always wanted to play in the Premier League.

Since the summer of 2015, Joshua Kimmich has been a member of Bayern Munich. Over the years, he has become stronger and stronger, and he has been crucial to their success both domestically and in European competitions.

However, it appears that he may decide to leave the German giants at the end of the season.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the German international hasn’t had the greatest of times. This season, the 29-year-old has only played 90 minutes 10 times, despite having appeared in 27 games and contributing seven goals.

Aside from his current struggles, Kimmich has always wanted to play in England. Before the 2023–24 season began, the German sensation—who can play defensive midfield or right back—wanted to transfer to the Premier League.

Although Bayern were able to hold onto him at the time, it will be difficult to do so now that his contract expires in 2025. The Bundesliga champions, nevertheless, are hoping that the player’s decision on his future may be changed after they select the next manager.

Several Premier League clubs are looking to sign a midfielder in the summer and Kimmich is on their shortlist.