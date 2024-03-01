Manchester City will beat Manchester United on Sunday.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Pep Guardiola’s men remain a cut above their arch-rivals.

Sunday’s game at the Etihad Stadium is one both teams would have marked on their calendars at the start of the season. Not only is it a derby, but both sides need to win for different reasons, so the stakes in this weekend’s blockbuster could not be higher.

Stan Collymore predicts Manchester Derby scoreline

And previewing this weekend’s eagerly anticipated match-up, Collymore, who is expecting a convincing performance from the home team, has given his final score verdict.

“Sunday’s Manchester Derby at the Etihad is the biggest game of the weekend but I think it’ll be disappointment again for the red half,” he said in an exclusive interview.

City have dished out some thrashings over the years and I don’t expect this one to be much different. Although I don’t think United will lose by five, six or seven, I certainly see them getting played off the park and losing comfortably — my pick is 3-1.”

Bruno Fernandes is not captain material

And going on to single out Bruno Fernandes, the United captain, as the Red Devils’ weak link, Collymore added: “They’ve got a captain in Bruno Fernandes who will not lead the team to victory.

“He just isn’t capable of being the fierce leader all the top teams have. He spends his time throwing his arms up in the air, pulling funny faces and moaning about every single little decision. There is a reason so many United fans haven’t taken to him.”

Despite joining United from Sporting Lisbon four years ago and hitting the ground running, the 29-year-old has struggled to keep his numbers up.

Although he remains one of the side’s most creative players, Fernandes struggles with body language. Often frustrating fans with his petulant on-field behaviour, the Portugal international has frequently come in for criticism for what many, Collymore included, perceive to be a lack of professionalism.

Nevertheless, with United preparing for arguably their toughest game of the season, Ten Hag will know his side are a better team with Fernandes in, so there will be a huge emphasis placed on the former Sporting star to tone down his antics and perform.