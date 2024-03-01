Jose Mourinho could replace Eddie Howe as the manager of Newcastle United.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes ‘it is just a matter of time’ before the former Chelsea boss returns to the Premier League.

Out of work since being dismissed from his managerial position with Roma at the start of the year, Mourinho, 61, is available to take up a new role.

Eddie Howe facing uncertain Newcastle future

And with speculation mounting over the future of Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, Collymore reckons Toon fans could soon see ‘The Special One’ in England’s northeast.

“I am not surprised to see his [Howe’s] future under threat,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“He’s done well up to this point, but as I have always said, as soon as things start to slide the club will be looking for replacements. The Saudi-back regime are there to win, they don’t care how loyal supporters are to a manager because they’ll know if they can get someone else in to take the side to the next level, it won’t be long before the fans forget all about the previous man in charge.

“I tipped Julian Naglesmann to replace Howe at some point nearly a year ago, and although the German could still take the St. James’ Park hot seat, it’s less likely he will do so now he’s Germany’s national team manager.

“Consequently, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jose Mourinho emerge as the frontrunner to succeed Howe. I am fully expecting ‘The Special One’ to start appearing on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and talk up the possibility of returning to the Premier League. He’ll know how big Newcastle are as a club and he’ll know he’ll be back to the hilt so it’s an opportunity he would jump at.”

Will Jose Mourinho want the Newcastle job?

During his time with the Magpies, Howe has averaged 1.70 points per game; a decent record considering the team he inherited when he replaced Steve Bruce at the end of 2021. However, with Mourinho’s record, especially in Europe, far superior to the former Bournemouth boss’, it is understandable why the 61-year-old may be an attractive option.

Consequently, going on to predict the influence super agent Jorge Mendes could have in deciding Mourinho’s next club, Collymore added: “Not only that but with Jorge Mendes as his agent and Mendes having close ties with Saudi chiefs, it seems to be just a matter of time before his top managerial client ends up at one of the clubs the Middle East is associated with, and while that could lead to Mourinho managing in the Pro League, I could certainly see him in the northeast soon.”