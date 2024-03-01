Tottenham could sign Arsenal’s primary target, both clubs expected to fight for him

Ivan Toney is expected to join Arsenal this summer, but Tottenham may try to get him if that deal falls through.

Over the past several months, there has been no shortage of stories about the Brentford striker.

He is a striker who will be in high demand when the summer transfer market opens. He has been linked to moves to sign with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The English attacker has shown how good he is with his form for Brentford this season as well as last season.

Both Arsenal and Spurs are looking to add a new striker to their squad. The North London rivals are looking to address their goal scoring issues.

The Gunners need someone who can help their misfiring attack as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both have not been clinical enough this season. While Spurs are looking to replace Harry Kane in the summer. They need a striker who can score 20-plus goals in the season.

Over the past several months, the two North London rivals have been linked to numerous strikers, and Ivan Toney appears to be a common target.

According to Dean Jones on GiveMeSport, Arsenal are in the lead in the hunt to sign Toney and are aiming to pay less than £60 million for him.

Toney has also been linked to Chelsea as well; but, if a move to the Emirates or Stamford Bridge doesn’t happen, the source says Tottenham may try to sign him.

Spurs have had to deploy Heung-min Son and at times Richarlison upfront. Although both have been impressive this season, they have not been as good as Harry Kane, who left them to join Bayern Munich last summer.