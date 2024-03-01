Tottenham return on the cards for Harry Kane as Bayern falter

Harry Kane really couldn’t have done too much more in his debut campaign at Bayern Munich.

The England captain and record goalscorer has consistently found the net for the Bundesliga giants, with WhoScored noting that he has 31 goals from 31 games in all competitions as well as eight assists.

Harry Kane could beat Lewandowski’s all-time record

With a dozen games still left to play in the German top-flight season, he could well beat Robert Lewandowski’s all-time record of 41, set in the 2020/21 season for the Bavarians.

Clearly, he is an integral part of his club side, so it’s a pity that a number of his colleagues aren’t up to the same level.

Despite winning the German top-flight championship for the last 11 seasons in a row – the last one because Borussia Dortmund choked on the final day – Bayern remain eight points behind unbeaten leaders, Bayer Leverkusen.

Having been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in the second round by third tier Saarbrucken, their only chance of silverware is by being able to catch Xabi Alonso’s side or triumphing in the Champions League, both of which appear to be unlikely at this point.

According to Tottenham Hotspur News (h/t Fichajes), that could open to door for Spurs to execute their buyback option.

Kane was believed to feel he had unfinished business at the club when he left, so a way back to North London because of a collective failure in Germany isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.