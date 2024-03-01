Tottenham Hotspur signed Richarlison from Everton for a fee of around £60 million.

journalist Dan Kilpatrick has now revealed that the North London outfit would be open to selling the player if someone offered them their money back. However, he added that it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay £60 million for Richarlison based on his performances so far.

The Brazilian has been quite underwhelming since joining the north London club. Although he has picked up form in recent weeks and he has been scoring goals consistently, he has not been able to justify the investment so far.

“It probably does depend on offers. If someone comes in and offers Spurs their money back this summer then I think they’ll take it, but I doubt they will get that offer,” Kilpatrick said.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player, but he is yet to hit top form at his new club. Tottenham must invest in a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they decide to cash on Richarlison in the near future.

Tottenham will certainly be aware of the fact that they might have to accept a loss if they sell the Brazilian striker.