David Moyes’ future at West Ham is still uncertain and the Hammers’ board are considering replacing him with a Premier League manager currently sitting in the top half.

West Ham were 4-2 winners over Brentford on Monday night but that brought an end to an awful run of form which saw the London club go eight games without a victory.

Many fans of West Ham have had enough of Moyes and in particular his style of play, and they could have a new coach in their dugout next season.

West Ham like Premier League boss to replace David Moyes

Speaking about the manager’s job at the Hammers, journalist Dean Jones has said that Wolves’ Gary O’Neil is an option for the West Ham board.

Jones has told Give Me Sport that the London club are fans of the job that the former Bournemouth boss is doing at Wolves as the midlands club currently sit ninth in the Premier League and last month he oversaw massive wins against both Tottenham and Chelsea.

“Now that Wolves are getting towards the stage where they are safe, I guess the fear isn’t over whether Gary O’Neil is good enough to be their manager. The fear might begin to be whether they are going to be able to keep hold of O’Neil now.

“At the moment, we’re getting towards the stage where West Ham are going to be looking for a new manager. While Gary O’Neil isn’t going to be the top target for them, I have heard that he is somebody they like. I would be surprised if he didn’t at least crop up on a list of names if and when Moyes does end up losing his job, so that is one to keep in mind.

“As soon as he starts getting linked to West Ham, I think Wolves fans will suddenly love him even more and want him to stay.”