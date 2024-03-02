Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, as per Milan Live.

The 22-year-old has 10 goals and six assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Manchester United step up their interest and submit a concrete proposal to sign him.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to sign a quality striker. Gabriel Jesus has scored just four goals in the league this season and they need someone better leading the line for them if they want to win the league title.

Zirkzee will provide additional competition to the side and he will add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third as well. Apart from his ability to score goals, the 22-year-old will help out creatively as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more support in the attack as well. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has been in impressive form in recent weeks and signing another striker would share the goalscoring burden with the Denmark international.

Zirkzee will certainly relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite tempting. The 22-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and a move to England would be the ideal step up for him right now.