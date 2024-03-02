Barcelona set for unexpected windfall after stunning Aston Villa decision

It would appear that Christmas has come a little later for Barcelona, with the Catalans likely to be the beneficiaries of some unexpected transfer funds thanks to a decision by Aston Villa.

The Premier League side have had defender, Clement Lenglet, on loan from the Catalans but he’s only managed nine games for them in the English top-flight according to WhoScored.

A previous loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur seemed similarly underwhelming with the Lilywhites not pushing anywhere near hard enough to buy the 28-year-old on a permanent basis.

Aston Villa want to sign Clement Lenglet permanently

With no apparent future at the La Liga outfit, the Frenchman’s playing days are likely to be elsewhere, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Villa are preparing to sign him on a permanent deal in due course.

Of late, he has become a mainstay at the heart of the Villains defence, playing the full 90 minutes in all of their last nine games in all competitions.

It’s that reliability that must have something to do with the decision to keep him at Villa Park beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

It isn’t clear exactly what his sale price would be, but what is obvious is that any sale would allow a cash-strapped Barcelona to get his wages off the books and to bank a few million euros into the bargain.

That may, in turn, help the Spanish league giants to get in their preferred targets this summer too.