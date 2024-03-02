An intriguing update surfaced on Saturday in the competitive pursuit for the next manager of La Liga powerhouse Barcelona.

This revelation coincides with confirmation that a top candidate favoured by the Barcelona leadership was present to observe one of his main rivals for the position oversee his team’s preparations for his upcoming matchday.

Flick and De Zerbi have emerged as the frontrunners to succeed Xavi in the Barcelona dugout this summer. While De Zerbi is admired for his dynamic style of play, the substantial release clause in his contract with Brighton & Hove Albion presents a significant hurdle in any prospective agreement with Barcelona.

Hansi Flick spotted scouting Roberto De Zerbi

This development will undoubtedly pique the interest of not only Joan Laporta and the Camp Nou board but also Barcelona’s fans. It has been reported by Diario Sport and other sources that Hansi Flick was present at Brighton’s recent match on Saturday afternoon. Flick watched from the stands at Craven Cottage as the Seagulls suffered a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League.

The reason for his visit is currently unknown. However, it’s conceivable that the former Bayern Munich manager traveled to London to essentially assess the competition for the vacant managerial position at Barcelona.