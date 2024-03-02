Bayern Munich set Alphonso Davies asking price amid Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their asking price for Alphonso Davies.

Out of contract in under 18 months, Davies, 23, is facing an uncertain future, and failure to extend his deal at Bayern will leave the Bundesliga giants with little choice but to cash in on him in the summer.

And with Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos eyeing a blockbuster summer window, which looks likely to also include PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, there is mounting speculation that Davies could be the Spaniard’s second high-profile addition.

How much will Alphonso Davies cost Real Madrid?

The electrically paced full-back will not come cheap though — according to a recent report from Sport BILD (via Fichajes), Bayern Munich will demand as much as £60 million (€70 million) for the Canada international.

Should Real Madrid meet their European rivals’ demands, Davies would become Los Blancos’ eighth most expensive signing.

The defender is an understandable target for the 35-time La Liga champions. With Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia the club’s only real recognised left-backs, Davies’ potential arrival would signal a huge upgrade for a club who will have their sights set on winning their ninth Champions League.

During his five years in Bavaria, Davies, who has 44 senior international caps to his name, has scored nine goals and registered 28 assists in 181 games in all competitions.