Jamal Musiala has declined a contract extension offer from Bayern Munich as he aims for a transfer to the Premier League during the summer.

Manchester City and Liverpool, as reported by Daily Star Sport last month, are leading contenders for Musiala’s signature. Both clubs have conducted recent scouting missions to observe the German international in action against Bayer Leverkusen.

At that point, Bayern’s offer of a £150,000-a-week new contract for midfielder Musiala was still available. However, it is now understood that he has informed the Bundesliga giants of his decision not to sign it, leading to speculation that he will depart the club in July.

City were informed of that choice last week and are growing more assured of prevailing in the competition for the highly sought-after Musiala, who recently turned 21. However, Liverpool isn’t the sole English team challenging Pep Guardiola’s efforts to secure the playmaker’s services.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City eyeing move for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Chelsea are also displaying significant interest in their former youth product. They are anticipated to join the fray as soon as the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

However, unless they secure qualification for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup, Chelsea faces slim prospects of convincing Musiala to opt for Stamford Bridge over the Etihad or Anfield.

Whichever club lands the marquee signing of Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich will have an absolute gem on their hands. At such a young age he has stood out as an attacking force, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances this term.

In the previous campaign the German international totalled 12 goals and ten assists in 33 league matches.