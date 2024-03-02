Tensions rise with Newcastle striker who could now leave club

Tensions behind the scenes at Newcastle United have reportedly risen following Callum Wilson’s failed January transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Despite being keen to take up a new challenge in La Liga, Wilson, 32, failed to make the switch after the Magpies rejected the Spaniard’s late approach.

And now, according to recent reports, the 32-year-old’s relationship with the club has worsened, leaving his long-term future under threat ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whether or not Atletico re-enter summer negotiations remains to be seen, but with Newcastle’s summer business set to be conducted by Eddie Howe, emphasis will be placed on the manager to make an early decision over his number nine.

Since joining the Toon from Bournemouth in 2020, Wilson, who has just under 18 months left on his contract, has scored 46 goals and registered 11 assists in 104 games in all competitions.