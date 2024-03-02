Chelsea eyeing up a summer move for in-demand £15m-rated defender

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Gent defender Archie Brown at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Belgian club and he could cost around £15 million this summer, according to a report from the Standard.

Chelsea are looking to add more quality and depth to the left-back department. Ben Chilwell has had his injury problems since moving to Chelsea and Marc Cucurella has been quite underwhelming with his performances.

Meanwhile, Ian Maatsen could leave the club permanently in the summer. Therefore, it is no surprise that Chelsea are keen on bringing in a left-back. The 21-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them and he could develop into a key player for the Blues. Chelsea will face competition from European giants Juventus and AC Milan for his signature.

The Blues certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and signing him for the reported £15 million asking price could prove to be a bargain.

Brown left English football back in 2021 when he exited Derby County. The opportunity to return to England could be an attractive proposition for him. In addition to that, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. Chelsea could nurture him into a quality Premier League defender in the coming seasons..