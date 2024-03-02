Chelsea fans call for Champions League winner to replace Pochettino amid x-rated chants

Chelsea’s disappointing season continued as they fought back to secure only a point against Brentford earlier today.

The Blues took the lead around the 35th-minute mark. However, the Bees staged a comeback, scoring two goals in the second half, including a stunning overhead kick, a goal worthy winning the game.

And while they appeared poised to secure all three points, Axel Disasi salvaged a late point for Chelsea in the 83rd minute, making it 2-2.

The Chelsea supporters were left frustrated with the club once again as they voiced their anger with chants.

The away fans expressed their discontent with foul-mouthed chants against their owner Todd Boehly and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

As per The Mirror, the fans were heard chanting: “Boehly, Boehly you’re a c***”and “f*** off Mauricio”.

During the game, the supporters were also heard chanting Roman Abramovich and Jose Mourinho’s names.

Chelsea’s new hierarchy has faced criticism for mindlessly throwing money at players who have yet to fulfil their potential.

After investing nearly a billion pounds in the transfer market, the West Londoners find themselves struggling in the bottom half of the English top flight, currently placed 11th with 36 points.

With Jose Mourinho available after being sacked by Roma earlier this season, could a shock return to Chelsea be on the cards? Or will Boehly stick with Pochettino, who is under immense pressure?