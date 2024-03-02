Despite the speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle United, manager Eddie Howe will reportedly oversee the club’s summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies’ hierarchy are determined to back the under-pressure 46-year-old despite the team’s performances this season dropping off.

Likely to still be restricted by Financial Fair Play’s (FFP) strict rules, Newcastle will need to be shrewd and savvy in the window. However, with Howe allowed to lead the club’s recruitment plans following Dan Ashworth’s recent resignation, it seems the former Bournemouth boss has been handed a massive vote of confidence by the club’s cash-rich owners.

During his time in the St. James’ Park dugout, Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021, has averaged an impressive 1.70 points per game.

And while the Magpies have been nowhere at the levels they were at last season, the side’s horrendous bad luck with injuries is likely to afford the manager more time to turn things around.