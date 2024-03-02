Newcastle United have enjoyed a positive few days. Despite a somewhat unconvincing win over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup earlier in the week, the team successfully reignited their Premier League campaign.

Under Eddie Howe’s guidance, they delivered a resounding 3-0 victory against Wolves at St James’ Park, securing their first home win since December.

Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Tino Livramento all found the back of the net on a fruitful day for Howe’s team.

Moreover, securing a clean sheet was a welcome relief following recent defensive issues, and the Newcastle boss singled out one player for special praise.

Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar’s performance in Newcastle vs Wolves

Addressing reporters post-match, Howe was questioned about Fabian Schar’s performance.

“He’s as good a defender as I’ve seen. Two moments of absolute class today,” via Lee Ryder on social media.

As Wolves intensified their attack in the second half until Livramento’s goal sealed the victory, maintaining defensive solidity became crucial.

Schar showcased excellence last season, yet, like the rest of the defence, he has encountered struggles at times since then. While depending on him, given his age, to consistently anchor Newcastle’s defence may not seem like the most cohesive strategy, witnessing his return to form is indeed gratifying.

Defensive challenges have plagued Newcastle this season. As the campaign progresses, they’ll rely on their key players to rise to the occasion.