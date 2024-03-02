Jurgen Klopp responds to opposition fans after Darwin Nunez chant

The Liverpool manager has warned off opposition fans after they aimed an expletive chant at Darwin Nunez on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic last-second win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It took the league leaders until the 99th minute to finally find the breakthrough, with substitute Nunez the hero of the hour.

The Uruguayan headed home Alexis Mac Allister’s cross to send the away end wild and continue their six-game unbeaten streak.

Throughout the game, Nottingham Forest fans were chanting ‘s*** Andy Carroll’ at the forward after he came off the bench, something which Jurgen Klopp has since warned them against.

“I would not sing a song like that,” he said via TNT Sport.

“I would not try to wind Darwin up.

“The goal was super deserved for him. They can sing it when Darwin responds like that.”

The Reds now sit four points clear of Manchester City, who play Manchester United tomorrow afternoon before Arsenal travel to Sheffield United on Monday night.

Liverpool will then welcome the treble winners to Anfield next Sunday afternoon in an undoubtedly massive game that will shape the Premier League title race.