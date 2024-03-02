It’s been an extraordinary day for Inter Miami as they beat their bitter rivals Orlando 5-0.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez got the scoring underway early in the first half after netting a brace. The Uruguayan forward added an assist to his name after setting up Robert Taylor.

All that was missing from this excellent performance was a Lionel Messi goal. Adding the cherry on to the top of the cake, the Argentinian international obliged.

After an exceptional run from Barcelona legend Jordi Alba, the ball found the feet of Messi after the Spanish left-back chipped the ball over the keeper but hit the post. From a yard out, Messi tapped home for Inter Miami’s fourth.

Jordi → Messi for the fourth of the match

The fifth goal was something of a collectors item. In the 62nd minute Suarez was freed down the left side and the veteran striker lofted a left-footed cross to the back post to Messi who got himself a rare goal with his head.

Messi makes it — Suárez whips in a ball to Messi who finishes it for our fifth goal of the night

David Beckham’s team have started this campaign off in top form, winning twice and drawing once, while scoring eight goals and conceding just the one goal in the process.