Manchester United are keen on signing the Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino.

As per TyC Sports, the 18-year-old defender is highly rated at Boca Juniors and he will cost around £16 million because of a release clause in his contract. The defender has a long-term contract with the Argentine club, and therefore Manchester United will have to trigger his buyout if they want to sign him.

The Red Devils will face competition from European outfit AC Milan. Both clubs have been following the defender closely and they have already made enquiries regarding a potential move. It is fair to assume that Anselmino will be tempted to move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for any player. The youngster will look to compete at a high level and a move to England could help him improve further.

Erik ten Hag has an impressive track record of nurturing young players and he showed that during his time at Ajax. The Dutchman could play a key role in the development of the Argentine defender in the coming seasons. The reported price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and he could easily justify the outlay in the near future.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively and they need to shore up their defensive unit in the summer. The 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them but the Red Devils need to bring in established defenders who can make an immediate impact as well.