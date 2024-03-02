Ex Premier League ref critical of official’s decision prior to Liverpool’s winner against Forest

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg criticised Paul Tierney for his decision-making in Liverpool’s victory over Nottingham Forest, indicating that he might raise the issue with his former employers at PGMOL following Liverpool’s late winning goal.

Darwin Nunez secured a dramatic 99th-minute victory for Liverpool with a late goal against Nottingham Forest, ensuring Jurgen Klopp’s team maintains their position at the top of the Premier League for another week. The goal, scored seconds before the final whistle, extends Liverpool’s lead over Manchester City to four points, while Nottingham Forest remains just four points above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Clattenburg, now employed as a consultant for Nottingham Forest, remarked, via the Independent:

“As a club, Forest feel there have been one or two decisions that have gone against them – Newcastle United, West Ham – decisions that the PGMOL have accepted that there has been a mistake and today was another example where the law is quite clear.

“If the referee is to stop the game for a head injury if he feels there is one. He’s rightly allowed to stop it. However, the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. And Nottingham Forest clearly had that possession.”

Controversy during Liverpool’s late win at Nottingham Forest

The incident occurred one minute before Nunez’s goal, during a break in play due to a head injury to Ibrahima Konate, just as Callum Hudson-Odoi was getting ready to take a free kick.

Konate was deemed fit to continue playing, and Tierney instructed Caoimhin Kelleher to resume play, which he did by passing to a teammate instead of the opposition. However, the subsequent goal did not occur almost immediately thereafter.

Clattenburg added: “I’ll be sitting down with the board and the owners to try and explain what’s happened and it’s difficult to do that at the moment. We’ll be speaking with the PGMOL and the Premier League and we’ll discuss the correct course of action soon.”