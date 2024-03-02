Pep Guardiola recommends Premier League boss to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has reportedly recommended Roberto De Zerbi as Barcelona’s new manager after Xavi leaves at the end of the season.

The Spanish manager surprised everybody when he announced that he would be leaving his former club at the end of the season.

Currently, third in La Liga and eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid, it has been an underwhelming season so far for the Catalan club to say the least.

With hopes of a league title slowly drifting away, attention has turned to Xavi’s potential successor with a host of high-profile names being linked with the club.

Now according to reports from Spain via the Metro, Manchester City manager Guardiola has given his recommendation for their next manager, Brighton’s De Zerbi.

The Italian manager has received plenty of plaudits since arriving in England in 2022 with many of the league’s greatest managers highlighting ability.

During his press conference on Friday, De Zerbi was asked about the links with the Barcelona job.

No, no, I have only Brighton in my head.” He said via the Metro.

‘Yes, I have a contract and until now I have not decided anything and my mind is on Brighton, 100 per cent.’

After their defeat 3-0 away defeat against Fulham, Brighton now sit ninth in the league and along way off the European spots.