Journalist Dan Kilpatrick has expressed his belief that Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon is unlikely to have a future at the club.

Sessegnon’s career at Spurs has been plagued by numerous injuries, causing him to miss approximately 700 games, amounting to nearly two years of sidelined football.

His latest setback occurred this season, where a hamstring injury sustained during pre-season training kept him out of action until January.

Despite a brief return in the FA Cup clash against Burnley, playing only 10 minutes, he suffered another setback, sidelining him for several more weeks.

Upon his return with the U21s against West Ham, he lasted just 37 minutes before picking up yet another hamstring injury, leading to further surgery and a projected three-month absence, effectively ending his season and sparking speculation about his future with the club.

Addressing Sessegnon’s situation on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Kilpatrick indicated that the player is likely to be sold, providing him with the opportunity to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

He said:

“I think Sessegnon should go and probably will go. He, as much as anyone, would benefit from a fresh start. There was a lot of interest in him in the summer, and Conte really liked him. I hope he can get fit again, but I don’t think he has a future at Spurs.”

Rumors suggest that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may opt to sell Sessegnon during the summer transfer window, seeking a replacement for the injury-prone defender and potentially signalling the end of his tenure at the club.