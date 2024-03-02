Tomas Soucek has become the latest West Ham United star to heap praise on teammate Lucas Paqueta.

Despite being a hugely important player in the heart of David Moyes’ midfield, Soucek, while discussing Paqueta’s talent, remained as humble as ever, claiming it is ‘difficult to play next to’ the South American.

“We know his quality,” Soucek told The Evening Standard.

“He’s a different (level) of player to all of us. It’s sometimes difficult to play next to him (because he is so much better)!

“He’s a top player, his quality is unbelievable. He can keep the ball, he connect perfectly with Emerson with his passes and he can add something extra.

“I’m happy for him. He came back and straight away we won so hopefully he can stay fit for the next games.”

Paqueta remains linked with a move to Manchester City following last summer’s failed transfer due to a betting investigation.

During his first 18 months in London, Brazil’s Paqueta, who has up to four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored 10 goals and registered 13 assists in 69 games in all competitions.