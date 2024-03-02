Tottenham looking to bolster attacking unit by signing 23-year-old forward

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey.

According to a report from Footmercato, they are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and they have identified the 23-year-old Togo international as a target.

The English club have been scouting the striker regularly and he is likely to cost around €20 million.

Denkey has been in impressive form this season scoring 23 goals in 27 matches across all competitions. Tottenham or scouting him regularly and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the striker.

Tottenham chose not to replace Harry Kane in the summer and they have been reliant on Son Heung-min and Richarlison for goals. Son has been quite impressive for them and Richarlison has picked up form in recent weeks.

However, they are not prolific goalscorers and Spurs must look to bring in a specialist centre forward in the summer.

Denkey has the tools to develop into a top-class striker and a move to the Premier League will aid his development as well. Regular football in England will help him improve and Spurs could nurture him into a star.

The striker has certainly shown the season that he can score goals consistently and Tottenham are in desperate need of someone like him. The young attacker is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he would be a long-term prospect for the North London club.