Versatile midfielder linked with Newcastle will cost £50 million

Newcastle United have been linked with the move for the Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

The 22-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for the West Midlands club and they value him highly. A report from Daily Mail claims that the midfielder would cost £50 in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the Newcastle decide to make a move for him.

The report states that Newcastle wanted to sign the player in January, but the move did not materialise.

The Magpies could certainly use some creativity and technical ability in the midfield. Ramsey is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add technical ability, vision and flair to the side.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they are looking to put together a project which would see them in the major trophies consistently. They need to build a quality squad and players like Ramsey could develop into important cogs in their system.

The 22-year-old is highly rated around the country and he has the attributes to develop into a top class Premier League player.

The reported asking price could be a bit of a problem for Newcastle though. They are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification this season and they might not be able to spend substantial funds. They will need to comply with the financial regulations.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are currently fourth in the league table and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. If they finish in the top four, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ramsey chose to stay at the club and compete in Europe next season.