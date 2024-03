Brentford have made a great start to the second half and have got an immediate reward.

Just 5 minutes into the half, they have scored the equaliser thanks to Mads Roerslev.

Toney runs down the right and hooks in a cross. Sergio Reguilon takes the cross down brilliantly but scuffs his shot under pressure.

However, with some luck it falls for the Dane who reacts the quickest and pokes it in.

Watch the goal below:

https://twitter.com/NBCSportsSoccer/status/1763960378935906610/video/1