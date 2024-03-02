Video: Disasi equalises in the 82nd minute with a powerful header

Brentford FC Chelsea FC
Chelsea have equalised in the 82nd minute at the GTech Stadium.

Brentford turned the game aroud in the second half, scoring twice including a stunning overhead kick goal to take a 2-1 lead.

But after a period of frustration, Chelsea found the important equaliser.

Cole Palmer managed to deliver an excellent cross into a crowded box and Axel Disasi rose highest to power a header into the net from close range, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Watch the goal below:

