Video: Disasi equalises in the 82nd minute with a powerful header

Chelsea have equalised in the 82nd minute at the GTech Stadium.
Brentford turned the game aroud in the second half, scoring twice including a stunning overhead kick goal to take a 2-1 lead.
But after a period of frustration, Chelsea found the important equaliser.
Cole Palmer managed to deliver an excellent cross into a crowded box and Axel Disasi rose highest to power a header into the net from close range, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.
Watch the goal below:
Chelsea has tied it!
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 2, 2024